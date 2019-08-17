Music brings people together, everybody knows that. No matter what religion, language or political beliefs, people can nod to the same music and this is what the committee of the bi-communal centre Famagusta Avenue Garage is counting on for its upcoming event on Sunday.

Supported by Unficyp and in collaboration with the Cyprus Youth Board, Deryneia Municipality and several NGOs and individuals from both communities, the centre is organising an event including all things hip; music, yoga, jam sessions and… barbers.

Taking place at their bi-communal centre in Deryneia, the event hopes to bring people from both communities together and raise money for the financial needs of the centre. The event’s name Barbers and Musicians for Peace says a lot about what’s in its agenda. Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot barbers will come together from 5pm until 7pm to share experiences and ideas but that’s not all the event has planned.

A yoga session with take place as the sun sets, from 7pm until 8pm, and from then on various bands will take over. When all of the planned music sets are over at around 9.30pm, a jam session will start inviting all musicians to join, follow the beat of the music and improvise together.

And what’s an event without food? Snacks and food options will be available as will drinks and desserts. And to add something extra, there will be stalls with jewellery and handicrafts for sale, a kids’ corner, and an art exhibition.

Barbers and Musicians for Peace

Event organised by the bi-communal centre Famagusta Avenue Garage with Greek-Cypriot and Turkish-Cypriot barbers sharing experiences, live music, sunset yoga and more. August 18. 82 Famagusta Avenue, Deryneia. 5pm-12am. Tel:99-136200