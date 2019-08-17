August 17, 2019

Cyprus Mail
European football

Barca beaten in Bilbao by thunderous strike from Aduriz

By Reuters News Service00
Athletic Bilbao celebrate winning the match vs Barcelona.

Champions Barcelona fell to a 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao in their opening La Liga game of the season thanks to a sensational late overhead kick from veteran striker Aritz Aduriz.

The 38-year-old came off the bench late in the game and soon made Barca pay for squandering several chances by acrobatically lashing an unstoppable shot into the net in the 89th minute.

The Catalans were without injured captain Lionel Messi but lined up with 200 million euros of new talent in France forward Antoine Griezmann and Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

However, they lacked sparkle against an energetic Bilbao side.

Luis Suarez struck the near post in the first half when presented with a terrible back pass from Athletic’s Unai Lopez and was soon forced off with a calf injury, while substitute Rafinha rattled the crossbar after coming on.

Related posts

Pochettino unsure whether Eriksen will remain at Spurs

Reuters News Service

Goalkeeper headache for Klopp after freak injury to Adrian

Reuters News Service

Lampard ‘disgusted’ by racist abuse aimed at Abraham

Leo Leonidou

Hazard out of Madrid season opener with thigh injury

Leo Leonidou

Barcelona without Messi in La Liga opener against Athletic

Press Association

Kyrgios fined $113,000 for Cincinnati outburst

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign