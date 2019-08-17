Fire in Paphos villages partially under control

A fire between the villages of Konnion and Anavargou in Paphos was put under partial control, the fire services said on Saturday.

According to the fire service, the fire broke out in dry undergrowth near an inhabited area, putting homes at risk. The fire service responded immediately, and the fire was kept from spreading to residences.

The fire has burnt dry brush, but it is unknown how large an area was burnt.

The fire service is continuing efforts to fully extinguish the blaze, and the cause of the fire will be investigated later, authorities said.