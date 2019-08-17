Morphou bishop stays mum over anti-gay statements

Morphou Bishop Neophytos on Saturday broke his almost month-long silence over his anti-gay statements, but only to say he would not comment until an ongoing police investigation is completed.

“As another fire goes, of the body, and of the Holy Ghost, and of the evil spirits, which some have taken for granted, we shall not make any comment, respecting to the fullest regard the police investigation that is being conducted,” the statement from the bishop said.

Earlier in the month, the attorney-general’s office said it was investigating the bishop for hate speech for highly controversial statements he had made over homosexuality.

The bishop had said homosexuality is usually a problem transferred to a foetus, when a pregnant woman has anal sex and enjoys it. He also said gay men have a ‘nasty smell’ and a specific ‘stink’.

He also linked the murders of five foreign women and two children by serial killer Nicos Mataxas to abortion.

“In a country that carries out so many abortions and murders its children, is it impossible that a murderer could be among us?” he said.

The bishop said it was hypocritical to be saddened by the death of the two children killed by Metaxas when Cyprus carries out so many abortions.

He said that the “murders” were finished and that Metaxas asked for forgiveness form a priest, and confessed to the priest. Metaxas was earlier this summer sentenced to seven life sentences for the murders.

The bishop has been widely criticised by politicians, non-governmental organisations, and other state officials.

According to daily Phileleftheros, the investigation on the bishop’s statements is expected to be finished next week.