Napa mayor launches contest for construction of amphitheatre

A contest for the construction of the Ayia Napa Amphitheatre has been officially launched, mayor Yiannis Karousos announced on Saturday.

“The space where the amphitheatre will be built offers many natural advantages, as it has a strong natural slope, is close to the centre of Ayia Napa and the residential area of Kokkines and has panoramic sea views,” said Karousos. “Upon completion of the sports centre, the facilities will operate in synergy with common ancillary facilities and infrastructure.”

The amphitheatre is necessary due to the many festivals the municipality hosts and increased tourist flows, the mayor said.

According to Karousos, the design took into account the aesthetics of the area and would be in harmony with the environment.

The amphitheatre’s budget is set at €3.8 million and will accommodate approximately 2,200 seats, an exhibition area, and a closed conference room.