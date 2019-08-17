Tourist seriously injured in hotel fall

A 23-year-old British tourist was seriously injured on Friday night after he fell three metres from a rooftop in Ayia Napa.

According to police the man lost his balance and fell at approximately 9:40pm on Friday night from the rooftop of a restaurant at the hotel where he was staying.

Police said the man had been on the veranda of his hotel room when at some point he climbed onto the roof of the hotel restaurant below, where he lost his balance and fell.

The man was rushed to the emergency department of Famagusta general hospital where, due to the severity of his condition, doctors decided to take him to Nicosia general hospital.

Ayia Napa police are continuing their investigations.