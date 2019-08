Ayia Napa casino was the victim of a bomb hoax in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the police.

At 00.45, the police station of Ayia Napa received a call to say a bomb had been placed at the casino that operates in the centre of town.

Police officers went to the scene and evacuated it.

After carrying out a thorough search no device was found at the location, leading the police to conclude it had been a hoax and the casino started to operate as normal.