August 18, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dies after being found unconscious in the sea

By Katy Turner00
Latsi harbour (file photo)

An elderly swimmer was pronounced dead after being taken to Polis Chrysochous hospital late on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, the 73-year-old resident of Nicosia was swimming in the sea near the Latsi camping area.

When his wife was unable to see him she called the coast guard, which sent out a search party and found him unconscious near the beach’s breakwater.

He was taken to the accident and emergency department at the hospital where he died a short while later.

The exact cause of death is expected to be revealed after an autopsy is carried out.

