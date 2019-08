The police and the Game Fund are investigating a case of hunting in a forbidden areas, the announced on Sunday.

According to the police, a 27-year-old hunter from Limassol was spotted on Sunday morning hunting in a prohibited area of Panayia in the Paphos District.

The Game Fund fined him €2,000.

The 2019-2020 hunting season started on Sunday with around 17,000 hunters expected to take to the countryside.