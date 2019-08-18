Now is the time to stand behind President says spokesman

We owe it to all those who fought during the invasion to stand united behind our leadership, which is demanding the resumption of negotiations to end Turkish occupation, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Sunday.

Speaking at the memorial of Ioannis Tsangari, Prodromou said President Nicos Anastasiades has to deal with Turkish aggression at sea and approaches that seek to erase the acquis from previous negotiations to secure a solution to the Cyprus problem.

He said the demographic change in the occupied areas reflects Turkish expansion aims, not the wish to protect the Turkish Cypriots.

“We are fighting for the end of the occupation, for the withdrawal of the Turkish troops and for the restoration of normalcy, with the restoration of human rights for all Cypriots. All successive attempts have so far run into Turkish intransigence.”

He added that “at every new turn of negotiations Turkey puts forward unacceptable new conditions, such as the current demand for political equality and the Turkish Cypriot approval of any decision of a federal state and a joint committee to oversee hydrocarbon activity.

“This again shows Ankara’s plans for the natural wealth of Cyprus,” he said.

In recent times, Turkey has carried out a series of provocative and illegal activities in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone, the spokesman said. In this way it destroys the chances of creating a suitable environment for the reopening of UN-sponsored talks on the Cyprus problem.

With the political will to restart talks after a positive meeting with the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, the president is now waiting for the Turkish side to engage in serious and meaningful negotiations, Prodromou said.

The driving force behind these must be the six parametres drawn up by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during the failed talks held in Crans Montana.

“”So now is the time to stand together with the President, who with patience and perseverance based on the UN resolutions and decisions, and the principles and values of the EU, strives for a genuine settlement of the Cyprus problem, which can be approved by the public to ensure the security and functionality of the state, as well as all human rights of 21st century European citizens,” he said.