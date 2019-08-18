August 18, 2019

Over two dozen rescuers try to save trapped cavers in Poland

Mountain rescue team (TOPR) members board a helicopter in Zakopane, Poland

By Joanna Plucinska

More than two dozen rescue workers are battling to help save two cavers trapped in a cavern in Poland’s Tatra mountains, the mountain rescue service said on Sunday, after a narrow tunnel was flooded with water, blocking their exit.

A representative of the rescue service said it had not yet been possible to establish contact with the two cavers and concern was growing for their health due to their long exposure to extreme conditions.

The two became trapped in the Wielka Sniezna cave on Saturday and rescue services were notified by colleagues who had accompanied them on the excursion, according to Polish private broadcaster TVN.

The first rescue group was sent in on Saturday evening and since then two more groups, including workers from the fire department in Krakow, had been dispatched, TVN said.

Rescue conditions were particularly difficult due to flooding which could also endanger the rescuers, TVN reported.

