Pensioner in hospital after neighbour stabs him

An 84-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed by his neighbour on Saturday night, police reported on Sunday.

According to the police, at about 7.30 a 60-year-old resident of the Kamares refugee estate in Larnaca, wearing gloves and carrying a kitchen knife went into his 84-year-old neighbour’s yard.

At some point while the two men were in the yard the younger one stabbed the older one in the lower part of his back, left the scene and returned home.

When police arrived at the scene they found the injured man, while the 60-year-old handed over the knife he had used to hurt him.

The older man was taken by ambulance to Larnaca General hospital where on duty doctors diagnosed an open wound in the area of his left kidney. He was admitted for surgery but his condition was described as out of danger.

An arrest warrant was issued against the 60-year-old who was arrested and admitted to attacking his neighbour and causing serious bodily harm, illegal entry to a home and carrying a knife.

He is expected to be taken before the court later on Sunday.