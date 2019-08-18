Series of works expected to upgrade Peyia

A series of works that has got underway aims to improve the life of the residents of Peyia, mayor Marinos Lambrou said on Sunday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Lambrou said the works included new road lighting at a cost of €430,000 throughout Peyia. The financial savings from these new lights is expeted to reach 56 per cent, he said.

Also, lighting at the Ayios Georgios fishing shelter has also been completed at a cost of €110,000.

He said the supply of electricity to and lighting of the shelter was a long standing demand of the fishermen who use the area in addition to its hundreds of visitors.

The lighting of the area also plans to act as a deterrent to the theft from boats and building in the area.

Resurfacing of the roads in the area has also been undertaken at a cost rising to €300,000, the mayor said.

At the end of October or beginning of November, tenders are expected to be invited for works to create a beachfront walking path, the total cost of which is expected to reach €2 million.

He also referred to a second section of the path which would extend from Coral Bay to the Sea Caves and act as a considerable draw for visitors to the area.

He also said a book detailing the history of Peyia from ancient times is expected to be released in about two months time.