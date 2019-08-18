The season may be edging towards its end but Paphos will continue to dance to reggae beats as the Summer’s End Reggae party is coming up on August 31. After a successful event with live blues music, Yurts in Cyprus is hosting another music night, tackling a different genre. And there’s no better season for reggae than the summer.

The venue needs little introduction as it’s the only one of its kind in Cyprus. With plenty of open space to entertain, the bed and breakfast offers more than a glamping experience and seeks to bring live music to the yurts.

In its upcoming reggae party that’s open to all, two live bands will be performing, followed by DJ Suzie Seleta. Seven-piece band Supernova will take the stage as will Mr Wilson’s Reggae Funk. Post-live show, DJ Suzie will hit the decks and as the organiser of the Reggae Sunjam Festival, she is well-acquainted with the genre and what people like. Her set will be a combination of old school and new school vibrations.

As per the venue’s past events, food and drink will be provided so the public is asked not to bring in their own. The bar and food stall may have sold out at their Reclaiming the Blues event, yet Yurts in Cyprus promise to stock up even more this time around. The Yurts are also offering free camping and a car-sharing public group on Facebook.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online on the venue’s website or in person at the Cat’s Emporium in Polis opposite Akis Express.

Summer’s End Reggae

Reggae party with two bands performing live and a DJ. August 31. Yurts in Cyprus, Paphos. 6pm-12am. €15. www.yurtsincyprus.com