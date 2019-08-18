University of Cyprus ranked among world’s best 1,000 unis

The University of Cyprus has been ranked among the 1,000 best universities of the world, according to the 2019 Academic Ranking of World Universities released by ShanghaiRanking Consultancy.

The University of Cyprus was ranked in the 601-700 placing.

The five top universities in the world were: Harvard University, Stanford University, University of Cambridge, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and University of California Berkeley.

The ranking uses six indicators to rank world universities, including the number of alumni and staff winning Nobel Prizes and Fields Medals, number of highly cited researchers selected by Clarivate Analytics, number of articles published in journals of Nature and Science, number of articles indexed in Science Citation Index – Expanded and Social Sciences Citation Index, and per capita performance of a university.

More than 1,800 universities are actually ranked every year and the best 1,000 are published.

Although the initial purpose of the list was to find the global standing of top Chinese universities, it has attracted a great deal of attention from universities, governments and public media worldwide in the years since.