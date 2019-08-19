300 hours of Yoga

Led by two strong and experienced teachers, Christopher Gladwell, a leading senior yoga teacher trainer from the UK with over 35 years of experience, and Emma Michael, a principal teacher based in Cyprus with over 20 years’ experience, a yoga teacher training event is taking place in Nicosia.

In fact, it consists of 300 hours of engaging training and has been designed to give teachers a strong foundation in the full spectrum of yoga and provide them with both the technical and communication skills required to give students a truly outstanding experience every time they attend class.

“Our aim is for this training to be the highest standard of its kind,” say the organisers. “Expect a strong, thorough and creative training where you will gain a wide and solid foundation of traditional yoga.” The training will provide an integrated spiritual approach to optimal body function and will honour the traditional lineage of yoga while taking advantage of the many modern, scientifically-based advancements of meditation, asana, anatomy and physiology.

Besides the 300 contact hours, there is an ongoing mentoring programme and hands-on practical teaching. A wide spectrum of yoga topics is discussed in the curriculum to assure that teachers are fully equipped to manage all aspects of the practice.

There are various training dates you can attend throughout the year. The upcoming one is between August 31 and September 1. After that, expect one at the end of September and another at the beginning of November.

Yoga teacher training by Christopher Gladwell and Emma Michael. August 31-September 1. The Centre, Nicosia. Tel: 97-873494. [email protected]