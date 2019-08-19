Area cordoned off as man threatens to jump from building

Police cordoned off a scene near the old Nicosia general hospital just after 11am on Monday after a foreign man climbed on the roof and threatened to fall to his death.

According to police, preliminary information suggests that the man had visited the offices of an organisation offering services to foreign nationals before climbing on the roof and threatening to jump off.

The reasons why he was threatening to commit suicide are still unclear.

Police remained at the scene in an attempt to persuade the man come down from the roof safely.