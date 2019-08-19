Blood bank calls for donations to cover holiday shortage

The blood bank is in urgent need of blood this week as a high number of people were away over August 15 week meaning the service is struggling to meet demand.

The service called for members of the public to donate blood, saying “the demand for blood is huge and the efforts to match it with enough supply is particularly challenging due to the absence of many of us for summer vacation, which consequently reduces blood donations.”

It called on regular and new blood donors to donate so they can ensure any patients’ needs can be met.

The announcement also said on Monday August 26 a concert will take place with singer Elena Paparizou at Famagusta Gate starting at 8:30pm, dedicated to blood donations. Entrance is free.

Blood donations can be made in Nicosia at the health centre in Engomi Monday to Friday from 7:30am to 8pm, in Limassol at the general hospital on Monday, Thursday and Friday between 7:30am and 2pm and on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30am to 8pm.

In Larnaca, blood donations can be made at the general hospital on Monday, Thursday, Friday between 7:30am and 2pm and on Tuesday and Wednesday between 7:30am and 8pm. In Paphos the donations can be made at the general hospital on Monday between 7:30am and 8pm or Tuesday to Friday between 7:30am and 2pm. In Famagusta, donations can be made the Famagusta general hospital on Monday to Friday between 7:30am and 2pm.