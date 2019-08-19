Cool day ahead with rain and hail forecast

Temperatures will be significantly lower than last week on Monday, reaching 34C inland, while isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected.

According to the forecast by the met office, the highest temperatures at the coast will be around 31C and in the mountains 25C.

The day will start partly cloudy but more clouds are expected to build up later in the day. Rain will most likely fall in the mountains but scattered showers in other areas are also possible.

Thunderstorms may be accompanied by hail.

At night, it will cool down to 20C in the Nicosia region and 22C near the sea. In and around Troodos temperatures will drop to 14C.

During the following three days the weather will be partly cloudy and temperatures are set to rise.