False rape claim case postponed

The hearing for the case of a 19-year-old British woman who was detained on charges of public mischief after withdrawing a gang rape claim was postponed on Monday until August 27.

The 19-year-old, who secured new legal representation to fight her case which her defence claims involves significant police mishandling, will remain in custody pending the court date later in the month.

The defence team of the woman, who initially claimed last month that she was raped by 12 Israeli teens before withdrawing her claim, will be spearheaded by Cyprus lawyer Nicoletta Charalambidou as well as a UK lawyer.

The Famagusta court on Monday accepted the request of the defence for more time to study the case file in detail, and recognised that time is also needed so that the legal service can approve the involvement of the UK lawyer in the 19-year-old’s legal representation.