Fatal traffic accident death caused by neck injury

A 74-year-old woman who was killed in a traffic accident last week in Limassol died from a neck injury, an autopsy late Sunday afternoon revealed.

Maroula Christodoulou was driving at lunch time on Friday in the Ayios Ambrosios-Vouni area when, under unknown conditions, she crashed head on with a car driven by a 27-year-old woman.

The driver and one passenger of the second car remain in hospital in a critical condition, the former in Nicosia general and the latter in Limassol General Hospital, both in intensive care. The 28-year-old passenger’s condition has been described as out of danger.