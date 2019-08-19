August 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Middle East

Iran tanker in standoff with West heads to Greece, Iran warns U.S.

By Reuters News Service00
A crew member raises the Iranian flag on Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1 REUTERS/Jon Nazca

DUBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) – An Iranian tanker caught in a standoff between Tehran and the West was sailing to Greece on Monday after leaving Gibraltar, and Iran warned against any U.S. move to seize the vessel after the British territory rejected a U.S. request to detain it.

Iran’s foreign ministry said a U.S. attempt to seize the oil tanker would have “heavy consequences” and a senior Iranian lawmaker said the crisis with Britain would only end after the vessel reached its destination.  Iran said on Sunday that it is ready to dispatch its naval fleet to escort the oiltanker.

British Royal Marines seized the tanker near Gibraltar in July on suspicion it was carrying oil to Syria, a close ally of Iran, in violation of European Union sanctions. That led to heightened tensions on international oil shipping routes through the Gulf.

The Grace 1, renamed the Adrian Darya 1, left anchorage off Gibraltar around 11 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Sunday. Refinitiv ship tracking data showed early on Monday that the vessel was heading to Kalamata in Greece.

The tanker’s detention ended last week but a federal court in Washington on Friday issued a warrant for the seizure of the tanker, the oil it carries and nearly $1 million.

Gibraltar said on Sunday it could not comply with that request because it was bound by EU law.

Related posts

Germany has fiscal muscle to counter next crisis – Scholz

Reuters News Service

Gibraltar refuses U.S. request to seize Iranian tanker

Reuters News Service

Over two dozen rescuers try to save trapped cavers in Poland

Reuters News Service

Turkish authorities seize 330 migrants trying to reach Greek island

Reuters News Service

Islamic state claims responsibility for wedding suicide attack in Kabul

Reuters News Service

‘UK faces food, fuel and drugs shortages in no-deal Brexit’

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign