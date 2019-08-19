Laughing gas on sale at two Ayia Napa kiosks

A total of 43 gas cylinders, 683 laughing gas ampoules and 411 empty balloons were found during a police search in Ayia Napa on Sunday night.

Two men, 31 and 37, in charge of two different kiosks in the resort are being investigated for selling laughing gas. A search warrant was issued for both kiosks.

During a search of the first kiosk 19 metal cylinders, 213 unused ampoules of laughing gas and 145 balloons were found.

In the second kiosk, 24 metal cylinders, 470 unused ampoules of laughing gas and 266 balloons were found.