August 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man hospitalised after attacked by tenant

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A 48-year-old man was arrested early on Monday in connection with stabbing another man, 44, in Limassol on Sunday evening.

At 9.30pm police were informed that a man had been admitted to Limassol general hospital with injuries to his arm.

The injured man, who underwent surgery, told police he had been attacked by his 48-year-old tenant with a knife at 9pm.

He reported the same man had attacked him on August 11, throwing caustic liquid into his eyes.

At the time, he was diagnosed with redness and swelling in his right eye and was treated by an ophthalmologist.

The 48-year-old suspect was arrested at 2am under a warrant.

