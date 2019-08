Famagusta criminal court sentenced a 29-year-old man to four years in prison on Monday morning for the illegal possession of arms.

During a search the man’s house in Famagusta district in April 2018, police uncovered an anti-tank grenade launcher RPG with a missile, a defensive grenade, a loaded pistol with 14 bullets, two hunting guns, 330 hunting cartridges and a number of military and flobert cartridges.

They also found a small amount of cocaine.