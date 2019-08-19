Outdoor theatre festival comes to Pyrgos

It’s that time of the year again where a dozen theatre performances take place outdoors under the Paphos sun as part of the Antiskino Festival. In its third edition, the festival is back with new performances and collaborations, taking over the municipal park of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias.

With numerous acts between August 22 and 25, Antiskino is another reason to venture to the west coast, one of the most beautiful spots of the island. 12 performances make up this year’s programme as well as DJ sets, documentary screenings and monologues.

Opening the festival is Amikeco, a puppet theatre that’s already been staged around the island, entertaining old and young. The first day will start slow, only with Amikeco’s performance and live rock music by Andreas Papamichalopoulos. The second day has more on its schedule.

The first performance will start at 1pm by Petros Konnaris. Teenagers will then take the floor with their play George’s Room in Greek at 7pm. Later on, a contemporary performance will take place by Nasia Kelepeshi, followed by a stand-up tragedy. Before Brandy Sour DJs take over, a documentary screening Ypo-poiisi will take place for about 45 minutes.

Day three will include a morning workshop, a tale of the Little Prince in the Cypriot dialect, a musical performance and two plays. Brandy Sour will again take over the decks to close the night as well as to entertain on the final day, from 10am until 6pm.

There are organised buses leaving from Nicosia and Limassol. For the schedule, departure points and more info follow Antiskino on Facebook.

Antiskino Festival

Outdoor theatre festival with numerous performances. August 23-24. Kato Pyrgos, Paphos. €20 for both days. In Greek. www.tickethour.com.cy