Two arrested for hunting in residential area

Police arrested two men on Sunday night suspected of shooting in a residential area and hunting in a forbidden area in the Paphos region.

Officers were notified at 8.20am that three shots had been fired from a car in Peyia and a wild bird had been killed.

The dead bird, believed to be a grouse, was found at the scene.

Evidence pointed to the involvement of a 21-year-old and a 19-year-old man who were seen in a car. While one of them was driving the other one was reportedly holding a gun.

The two suspects were arrested at 11pm and their home was searched.

Four hunting guns were found and seized.

Earlier in the day a 27-year-old hunter from Limassol was spotted on Sunday morning hunting in a prohibited area of Panayia in the Paphos District and was fined €2,000 by the Game Fund.

The 2019-2020 hunting season started on Sunday.