August 19, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

UN envoy expected to visit in September

By Staff Reporter00
UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Cyprus, Jane Holl Lute
UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Cyprus, Jane Holl Lute

UN envoy Jane Holl Lute will visit Cyprus at the beginning of September, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou announced on Monday.

Prodromou said that President Nicos Anastasiades spoke with Lute in the afternoon and they both agreed that if the proper preliminary work was done the Cyprus talks could restart.

Cyprus talks have been at a standstill since 2017, when they failed in Crans-Montana.  On August 9, Anastasiades and the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had an informal meeting, their first since February.

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Russia says Kyrenia priest was never ordained by Russian Orthodox Church

Staff Reporter

Govt fires back at Akel over money laundering claims

Elias Hazou

Wanted man

Staff Reporter

July set record for tourist arrivals despite overall decrease

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Laughing gas on sale at two Ayia Napa kiosks

Staff Reporter

Nicosia power cuts

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign