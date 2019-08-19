UN envoy expected to visit in September

UN envoy Jane Holl Lute will visit Cyprus at the beginning of September, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou announced on Monday.

Prodromou said that President Nicos Anastasiades spoke with Lute in the afternoon and they both agreed that if the proper preliminary work was done the Cyprus talks could restart.

Cyprus talks have been at a standstill since 2017, when they failed in Crans-Montana. On August 9, Anastasiades and the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci had an informal meeting, their first since February.