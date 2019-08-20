We’re entering the final stretch of August yet everybody knows that the summer isn’t over yet. In fact, the end of the month and September see the masses gradually get back into routine, the beaches start to clear up and the evening breeze appear.

All of the major summer festivals may be over but there is one more music festival waiting to happen, right in the heart of Limassol. The Limassol Acoustic Festival returns for the 6th consecutive time on August 23 to 25 with music filling up the university square and several bars of the town.

The festival is kind of split into two sections; the party edition and the live music. Thirteen local bands along with handcrafters and other artisans from all over the island will showcase their talent at the square and selected DJs will spin the decks and continue the party at several bars around Limassol.

The party begins on August 23 with three DJs playing at Sto Dromo from 10pm until 3am, getting everyone into the mood. The following day it’s time for live music to steal the show and both emerging artists and established bands will be performing. Some of the performers include Alex August, Rumba Attack and Celestial Iris. After the live shows are over, the festival moves to Chaplins bar to groove to Afro-funk beats with Ariadne.

On Sunday 25, six more bands will take to the stage playing until 1am when again the party will continue at Chaplins Bar with some johnny blue and funk beats by the Groovy Tourist. #supportyourlocaldudes is a hashtag the event is going by, so will you?

Music festival with several live performances and DJ sets across town. August 24-25. University Square, Limassol