Anastasiades to discuss Varosha with Lute

The ongoing illegal Turkish interventions and the north’s threatening announcements regarding the fenced-off city of Varosha will be discussed by president Nicos Anastasiades during his forthcoming meeting with the UN Secretary General’s special envoy Jane Holl Lute, a government source told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) on Tuesday.

Lute’s task during her visit in early September is to assess if there is common ground to reach an agreement on the terms of reference, the source said.

As regards the terms of reference, the source added, Anastasiades will refer to the contents of the proposal he submitted during his informal meeting with the Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on August 9.

Anastasiades had told Akinci that negotiations could resume immediately on the basis of the Joint Declaration of February 11, 2014, which outlined the convergences that have been achieved so far and that allowed for the Crans Montana conference during the summer of 2017, as well as on the basis of six parameters of the UNSG that emerged from the conference.

The government source said that the fact that Lute is expected to hold consultations with the three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey and the UK, may not be irrelevant with the fact that the exact date of her arrival to Cyprus is not known yet, neither is the length of her visit.

On Monday, Lute held telephone conversations with both Anastasiades and Akinci regarding the continuation of her deliberations, after their informal meeting earlier this month.

The leaders announced after the meeting that they decided “to continue engaging in the efforts undertaken by Jane Holl Lute with the determination to finalise the terms of reference that would enable structured and results-oriented negotiations leading to a settlement with a sense of urgency”.

They also announced their readiness to hold a tripartite meeting with the UNSG after the United Nations General Assembly in order to plan the way forward.

Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Monday that during their telephone conversation, both Anastasiades and Lute shared the opinion that all necessary preparations could be completed for the resumption of the negotiations.

A National Council meeting for the briefing of party leaders and former presidents regarding Anastasiades’ latest informal meeting with Akinci has yet to be held.

According to CNA, possible dates under discussion are either in the end of August or later. It is almost certain that the session will take place in Nicosia, as President Anastasiades will by then have departed from his summer vacation home in Troodos, where he is currently staying.

There is also the possibility that the National Council will convene after the President’s meeting with Lute, in order to be able to inform members both about his meeting with Akinci and his contacts with the senior UN official.