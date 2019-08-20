British woman injured jumping off sea caves

A 43-year-old British woman was injured on Tuesday after jumping off the Cape Greco sea caves, the third such incident to occur after access to the caves was shut in June.

The woman was rescued by members of the joint research coordination centre at 4.30pm, who deployed a team of Famagusta firemen, a boat of the port and marine police, a jet ski of the Ayia Napa lifeguard unit, and an ambulance of the state health services.

After placing her on a stretcher, the woman was transferred by boat to the Ayia Napa fishing shelter, where the ambulance was waiting to take her to the Famagusta general hospital.

In its announcement on Tuesday, the joint research coordination centre reminded the public that the Cavo Greco sea caves are now off limits to visitors.

Safety concerns due to erosion led the Ayia Napa local authorities to bar access to the caves in June. A viewing point at a safe distance is expected to be created so that people can enjoy the view.

Blocking access also meant the diving was also forbidden, a popular yet dangerous practice mainly undertaken by young tourists.