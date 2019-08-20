Cars stolen from Larnaca dealership

A car dealer from Larnaca reported to the police on Monday afternoon that two cars worth €46,000 were stolen from his shop overnight.

The man said the theft took place between 10pm Sunday and 8.50am Monday.

The thieves broke into his dealership in Aradipou through the door, found the keys and drove away in a black BMW 320 coupe, license plate number KXZ 003 worth around €6.000, and an AUDI A5, registration number MXZ 854, worth around €40.000.

Police were scouring through security camera footage in a bid to identify the thieves.