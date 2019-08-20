August 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Cars stolen from Larnaca dealership

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

A car dealer from Larnaca reported to the police on Monday afternoon that two cars worth €46,000 were stolen from his shop overnight.

The man said the theft took place between 10pm Sunday and 8.50am Monday.

The thieves broke into his dealership in Aradipou through the door, found the keys and drove away in a black BMW 320 coupe, license plate number KXZ 003 worth around €6.000, and an AUDI A5, registration number MXZ 854, worth around €40.000.

Police were scouring through security camera footage in a bid to identify the thieves.

Staff Reporter

Related posts

US considers Turkish gas activities unlawful

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Practice grenade hurled at Nicosia home

Staff Reporter

Motorcyclist dies in crash

Annette Chrysostomou

The Limassol Acoustic Festival returns for the 6th consecutive time

Eleni Philippou

Moves afoot to stop tampering with mileage in second-hand cars

Annette Chrysostomou

Thunderstorms cause flooding, fires, power outages

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign