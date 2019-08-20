Consumer protection service to inspect clothes ahead of new school year

The Consumer Protection Service is conducting an inspection for strings in school clothing ahead of the new academic year, which starts on September 6.

The search – which will run from August 26 to September 9 – aims to check more than 80 points throughout the whole of Cyprus and ban any clothing for children under 14 that has strings, ribbons or pieces of fabric hanging that might cause an injury.

According to the Consumer Protection Service announcement: “The presence of string presence in children’s clothing can be a serious danger for children, since they can cause serious injuries, even deaths. Many accidents have been reported, while children are involved in activities; from strings being stuck in slides, doors, trees and other places.”

More information can be found on the Consumer Protection Service’s website (http://www.consumer.gov.cy)