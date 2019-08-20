August 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Don’t blame the UK benefit system for all our woes

By CM Reader's View01
Image by Silas Camargo Silão from Pixabay

Have you tried claiming benefits lately to base that assumption?

Its an old ploy blaming people on benefits for the ills instead of bad homegrown governments mistake. Are you also including asylum seekers in your comment.

This is how “generous” the benefits system is these days, where terminally ill people have been declared fit for work?

“More than 17,000 people have died while waiting to hear whether their claim for disability benefit had been successful, it has emerged.

Ministers have been accused of “failing people at the most vulnerable point in their lives” after figures revealed 17,070 disability claimants have died while waiting for decisions on their personal independence payment (PIP) claims since 2013”.

GG

In reply to NS comment

The U.K. benefit system is at fault, it is far too open and far too generous.

You try claiming any assistance in another EU nation and you do not get a cent because if you have not paid in you cannot get anything out.

