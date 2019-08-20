€5m paid to presidential, ministerial advisors last year

Around €5m of taxpayer money was spent last year to cover the salaries of 166 advisors to the presidency, the House, and minister, data published by the Treasury show.

The figures are much higher than those given by the accountant-general in June, who claimed that there are currently about 50 so-called advisors employed by the government at an annual cost to the taxpayer of €1.2 million.

The data, which was published by the Treasury in early August “on the basis of the principles of transparency and equal treatment of citizens”, relate to payments of over €5,000 made by the state in 2018 to natural and legal persons.

According to the data, 11 advisors working for president Anastasiades, the first lady, the government spokesman, the undersecretary to the president, and the presidential commissioner, received €264,502 in 2018.

Five additional presidential advisors working on a task-based basis rather than under a contract shared a sum of €76,380.

A further 16 advisors were hired last year to provide services to House president Demetris Syllouris. A total of €296,931 was paid by the state for their salaries.

Also included in the data of the Treasury is the sum spent for the salaries of a further 108 advisors-assistants to political parties and their MPs, which amounted to €3.75m in 2018.

A further 25 persons worked as advisors to ministers on a contractual basis last year, for which the state paid €599,514.

According to the data of the Treasury, each minster hired two personal advisors, except for the transport minister who enjoyed the services of three advisors last year.