August 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Brexit

EU stands firm on Brexit backstop deal

By Reuters News Service00
Image by Reimund Bertrams from Pixabay
BRUSSELS, Aug 20 (Reuters) – The European Union executive said the backstop option was the only means identified by both London and the bloc to avoid a return to extensive border checks on the island of Ireland after Brexit.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent a letter to the bloc demanding that the EU drop the backstop from the divorce deal.

“The letter does not provide a legal operational solution to prevent the return of a hard border on the island of Ireland,” European Commission spokeswoman Natasha Bertaud told a news briefing. “Our position on the backstop is well known… (It) is the only means identified so far by both parties to honour this commitment.”

Related posts

Russia tells nuclear test ban monitor: Test accident not your business

Reuters News Service

UK’s Johnson slams “mumbo-jumbo” about vaccines after measles rates rise

Reuters News Service

Twitter and FB accuse China of using fake accounts to undermine HK protests

CyprusMail

Chiding Macron, Putin says ‘I don’t want yellow vests in Russia’

Reuters News Service

UK plans to end EU freedom of movement immediately in no-deal Brexit

Reuters News Service

After INF treaty exit, US tests ground-launched cruise missile

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign