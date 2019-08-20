Farmers say storms wiped out one year of labour

A delegation of the agricultural ministry and the agricultural insurance organisation (OGA) visited the Statos-Ayios Photios community in the Paphos district on Tuesday, where a recent hailstorm damaged seasonal crops.

Recording of the damage caused by a heavy hailstorm on Monday began early on Tuesday morning.

Also among the visitors to the community were Paphos MPs Costakis Constantinou, Andreas Fakontis, and Charalambos Pittokopitis, who met with the area’s local authorities and producers.

According to the community leader of Statou-Ayiou Photiou Kimonas Michael the destruction is unprecedented and mainly affected bean, tomato, melon and cucumber crops. Seasonal crops and vineyards were also affected.

“One whole year of labour has been lost,” Michael said, calling on the government to show its practical support to the affected farmers.