Five stadiums fail criteria just days before kickoff

Less than a week before the football championship is scheduled to start, authorities have refused permits to five stadiums over various shortcomings, it emerged on Tuesday.

In a meeting on Monday, the stadium licencing authority refused to issue permits for Makario, Tsirion, Amohostos, Tasos Markou, and Stelios Kyriakides stadiums for failing to comply with the standards set by the authority and the police and failing to supply all the documents necessary for issuing operating licences and security certificates.

The authority said in a statement that it has informed the operators about the shortcomings and has told them what they have to do to secure a permit, even at the last minute.

It said it will convene again on Thursday to re-examine the applications of operators who complied with the instructions of the police and the authority.

The championship is set to start this weekend with fixtures scheduled at four of the five stadiums in question.