German woman seeks Cypriot father

A 56-year-old German woman has taken to social media asking for the Cypriot public’s assistance for any information on the family of her biological father, a Cypriot national.

Even though the woman believes her father to be now deceased, she is apparently wanting to reach out to his family – her alleged stepfamily – in Cyprus.

Acirena Janke was born out of wedlock in 1963 to a German mother. In 1974 the mother confided in Janke she was the child of a Cypriot man with whom the mother had an affair.

The scant information Janke has on her alleged Cypriot father is a letter which he sent to the German mother in June 1963. From the letter, Janke gleaned the name of her alleged father. In the same letter, the man also mentioned his address at the time – Ayia Zoni Street in Limassol.

The woman also possesses a black-and-white photograph of her mother with the man she believes to be her father.

Janke, who for decades tried to track down her alleged biological father, told daily Politis that she had a DNA test, which revealed she was part Cypriot.

In 1996 Janke contacted the German Red Cross. She was apparently told the man was alive and residing in Cyprus with his Cypriot family.

Janke claims the German Red Cross got in touch with its counterpart organisation in Cyprus, and that the man was found.

At the time, he allegedly admitted to his affair with Janke’s mother, but did not acknowledge that they had a child together. However according to another version, the man said he did not want any contact with Janke (indicating he did know of her existence) as he had his own family in Cyprus.

Apparently in 1974 Janke’s mother visited the man, who likewise told her he did not want anything to do with their daughter.