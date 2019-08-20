Health ministry to look into toddler with rare muscular disease

The health ministry said on Tuesday it was looking into the case of a 22-month-old boy who needs some €2m to receive treatment for a rare form of muscular atrophy which left him almost completely paralysed at eight months.

Antonis Andreou’s parents are hoping to raise the money for a gene therapy that could potentially cure him over time.

In a statement, the ministry said no request had been submitted to them to cover the cost of the treatment reported in the media.

“Ιn any case, however, the health minister, having been informed of the case through the mass media, has given instructions for the request to be examined. It concerns a treatment that has not been approved by the EU authorities therefore it does not circulate in EU countries,” the statement said.

The therapy costs €2m and is a prescription gene therapy used to treat children less than two years old with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Zolgensma is given as a one-time infusion into the vein, the therapy’s website states.

Anyone wishing to help Antonis overcome his condition can donate online through PayPal at http://www.meagapi.giatonantoni.com/.

His parents have also enabled quick pay from Bank of Cyprus at +357 99 938539.

People can also make payments into bank accounts at the Bank of Cyprus

To: THOMA CHAR. GIA LOG. ANTONI ANDREOU

Account Number: 357032169908

IBAN: CY10 0020 0195 0000 3570 3216 9908

BIC/SWIFT: BCYPCY2N

OR Hellenic Bank

To: THOMA CHARALAMBIA FOR ANDREOU ANTON

Account Number: 1051087619801

IBAN: CY44 0050 0105 0001 0510 8761 9801

BIC/SWIFT: HEBACY2N