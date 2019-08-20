Motorcyclist dies in crash

A 40-year-old man died on Monday evening after he apparently lost control of his motorbike and crashed on the Palechori – Agros road.

Savvas Constantinou, a resident of Xylotymbou, was on the way to Agros at 8pm when he apparently lost control of his bike, which crashed into the railing on the side of the road and came to a stop.

He was taken to Nicosia general hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The circumstances of the accident are not yet known and police are urging anyone who can shed light on the incident to contact a Nicosia traffic police, any police station, or the public hotline at 1460.