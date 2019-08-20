Murray beaten at Winston-Salem Open

Andy Murray lost in the first round of the Winston-Salem Open as his return to singles continued following major surgery.

The former world number one was beaten 7-6(8) 7-5 by American Tennys Sandgren in a rain-delayed match at North Carolina’s Wake Forest University.

South Korean Lee Duck-hee is through to the second round after he became the first deaf player to win a main-draw match on the ATP Tour by beating Henri Laaksonen 7-6(4) 6-1.

He told the ATP’s website: “People made fun of me for my disability. They told me I shouldn’t be playing. I wanted to show everyone that I could do this.

“My message for people who are hearing impaired is to not be discouraged. If you try hard, you can do anything.”

Elsewhere, Spain’s Pablo Andujar beat Nicolas Jarry 6-4 6-2 while there were also first-round wins for Jeremy Chardy, Roberto Carballes Baena, Marco Cecchinato, Bjorn Fratangelo and Alexei Popyrin.