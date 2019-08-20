Police to question Morphou bishop in coming days

Police investigators will be taking a statement from the bishop of Morphou in the next few days as part of a probe launched after he made derogatory comments about gays.

The investigation is being conducted by the police in cooperation with the attorney-general’s office to determine whether comments Bishop Neophytos made could be classed as hate speech.

The investigation into the bishop centres on statements he made in public that gay men give off a nasty smell and that homosexuality is transferred to a foetus when a pregnant woman has anal sex and enjoys it.

The bishop had also linked the murders of five foreign women and two children by serial killer Nicos Metaxas to abortion. “In a country that carries out so many abortions and murders its children, is it impossible that a murderer could be among us?” he said.

The bishop said it was hypocritical to be saddened by the death of the two children killed by Metaxas when Cyprus carries out so many abortions.

Following the investigation, police will hand the file over to the Legal Service.