Nicosia police on Tuesday were investigating an incident in which a hand grenade used for training was hurled at a house in Kokkinotrimithia the previous evening.

No damage was caused by the explosion.

Police said they had been notified about an explosion outside a house in Kokkinotrimithia at around 9pm on Monday.

Officers examined the scene and concluded that it was caused by a practice grenade, which was taken away for further examination.