August 20, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Rain on the cards for Tuesday

By Annette Chrysostomou00
With an unstable air mass affecting the area, clouds are likely to develop by afternoon on Tuesday and showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected mainly in the mountains, but also inland and possibly on the south and east coasts.

Temperatures will rise to 35C inland, around 32C in coastal areas and 25C in the higher mountains.

The front will subside by the evening and the next three days are going to be mainly sunny, with higher temperatures in all regions.

At night temperatures are forecast to fall to around 23C inland and near the sea and to 16C around Troodos.

