Say goodbye to August with a yoga workshop

Amid the beach parties and concerts that August brims with, there is a two-day yoga workshop coming up at the end of the month to help you stretch that sun-tired body out while learning about yoga and its art.

International yoga teacher Marysia Do will lead the workshop using all she’s learnt while studying Traditional Chinese Medicine in LA and teaching in Singapore, Australia and in the Middle East. Her style is described as unconventional, safe and effective in its power to magnify an individual’s capabilities both inside and outside the yoga classroom, perfect for students wanting to strengthen their practice and teachers wanting to expand their confidence.

“Marysia Do is a master at making the impossible, possible,” say the workshop organisers. “Her clear explanations, smart cues and fun style make yoga asana accessible for everyone.” Those attending on August 31 and September 1 at Protaras’ Capo Bay Hotel will get to sense it for themselves.

The workshop, 10 hours in total, will articulate how you can use your mind and body to elevate your spirit. It will be split into four different sessions, two for each day. The first is a high-flying flow and the second a hip openers and arm balances class. Day two will focus on twists and more arm balances, while the last class will be on liquid vinyasa flow.

The Time of your Life – A Weekend with Marysia Do

Two-day yoga workshop with international yoga teacher. August 31-September 1. Capo Bay Hotel, Protaras. Tel: 99-523592. [email protected]