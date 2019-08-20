Ten children aboard migrant boat arriving at Larnaca

A boat with 33 migrants, including eight infants and two children, arrived in Larnaca port on Tuesday.

According to police, the navel department located the eight-metre long boat at around 12.30pm off the coast of Larnaca.

The vessel was carrying 17 men, six women, eight infants and two children from a Middle Eastern country.

The boat was escorted to the port where police started the necessary procedures to record the identity of the arrivals at around 2.30pm.

A police spokesman said it will be established from which country the migrants sailed only later in the day after the procedures are completed.