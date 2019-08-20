Technopolis 20 has had a full-on summer and it doesn’t look like it’s slowing down any time soon. Two Horns, Two Rhythms is the next musical evening, coming up on August 29. This will be Charis Ioannou’s latest quartet line-up consisting of two horns, one bass and drums.

This chordless line-up will present jazz standards from the American songbook, with well-known musicians of the Cypriot jazz scene Charis Ioannou on the saxophone, Konstantinos Efraimidis on saxophone and clarinet, Greg Makamian on double bass and Marios Spyrou on drums. All four have had a long musical career on the island and those that follow the local jazz scene will surely know their work.

Ioannou is one of the most prominent saxophonists in Cyprus and frequently organisers music nights across all corners of the country. Though it’s not only on the island that he’s performed; Ioannou has played in Greece, Kuwait, Germany, Lebanon, Kazakhstan, Poland, Serbia, Spain, England, Italy, Luxembourg, Belgium, Holland and the USA. In fact, he has also collaborated with the American Embassy in Cyprus in a Bi-Communal Jazz programme called Jazz Futures through which he has appeared all over Cyprus performing alongside the group of Ari Roland and Chris Byars for six years during the period 2007-2013.

Classically trained clarinettist Efraimidis is continuing his studies music studies in Jazz Performance under the instruction of Ioannou at the University of Nicosia. Since moving to Cyprus from Greece, he has become an active member of the local music scene. He is a member of the Avanti Crossover Symphonic Orchestra, a member of the Steppin’ Out Jazz Trio with Alice Ayvazian and Dimitris Miaris and with gypsy jazz band The Hot Club of Cyprus. Since October 2016 he is the clarinet teacher at the English School of Nicosia.

You might have seen Makamian with his band Moon Indigo, one of the most active bands in Cyprus who recently returned from a long trip to New York and have been presenting all they learnt while there.

Drummer Spyrou was inspired from an early age by his father, who is also a jazz drummer. He has played extensively with the top Cypriot jazz musicians and has a Masters in Jazz from the Koninklijk Conservatorium in Holland.

Two Horn, Two Rhythm

Live performance by Charis Ioannous’ Quartet. August 29. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8.30pm. €12. Tel: 7000-2420