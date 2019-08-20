Works at oldest secondary school to maintain its character

Ongoing renovation works on the Pancyprian gymnasium, Cyprus’ oldest secondary school, are continuing smoothly and are preserving the historical architectural character of the building, Education Minister Costas Chambiaouris said during his visit to the school on Tuesday.

In statements after a tour of the building, which was also conducted following a request by a support group of the Pancyprian gymnasium to observe the development of the renovation works and assess whether the historical characteristics of the building are being preserved, Chambiaouris said that structural works were required to maintain the building, though all measures have been taken to preserve its historical character.

Chambiaouris noted that the support group were pleased with the ways the renovation works have developed so far, adding that they provided certain additional suggestions for how the history of building can be preserved which he said will be studied.

Renovation works valued at €8m began on the school in mid-2014, and are expected to be completed in just over a year, Chambiaouris said.

The Pancyprian gymnasium was founded in Nicosia in 1812 by Archbishop Kyprianos, while the island was still under Ottoman rule.