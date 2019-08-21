60,000 airport passengers in just one day

Cyprus recorded the highest number of passengers on a single day this year at both Larnaca and Paphos airports on Wednesday, with a total of 312 flights and approximately 60,000 passengers travelling to and from the airports.

“So far, passenger traffic at Larnaca and Paphos airports in the first seven months of the year is up 3.1 per cent,” airport operator Hermes announced.

According to the statement, the top arrivals and departures to and from Larnaca from April to October are Moscow, Athens, Tel Aviv, Vienna, London Gatwick, St Petersburg, Luton, Heathrow, Beirut and Kiev.

The most popular destinations from Paphos are London Gatwick, Manchester, London Stanstead, Tel Aviv, Moscow, Thessaloniki, Birmingham, Luton, Bristol and East Midlands.

Top airlines travelling from Larnaca for the summer months are Rossiya, Aegean, Wizz Air, Blue Air, Cyprus Airways, Jet2.com, Tui, British Airways, EasyJet and Thomas Cook.

The main airlines operating at Paphos airport are Ryanair, EasyJet, Tui, Jet2.com, Thomas Cook, Rossiya, Globus, British Airways, Transavia and Smartwings.

The announcement also mentions new routes for 2019, Skyup which flies from Larnaca to Kiev and to Kharkov in the Ukraine, Tui from Larnaca to Dusseldorf and Frankfurt, Swiss Air from Larnaca to Geneva and Kuwait Airways which operates the route from Larnaca to Kuwait.